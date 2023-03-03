Delays expected on Route 50 between Bridgeport and Clarksburg next week

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways says delays are expected as crews work on Route 50 between Bridgeport and Clarksburg.

Crews will be repairing asphalt on the westbound side of Route 50 between mile marker 81, Emily Drive and mile marker 82.75, Joyce Street, according to the WVDOH.

Officials said crews will be working Monday on the westbound slow lane of Route 50 and Tuesday on the westbound fast lane from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

One lane will be open at all times, officials said, but delays are expected.

Drivers are asked to plan and allow additional time for their commute.

