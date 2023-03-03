Heavy rain, gusty winds to end the workweek!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This Friday, rain will push through our region at times, some of which may be on the heavy side. Gusty winds will also push through at times, but as for how long these conditions will last, find out in the video above!

A strong low-pressure system will lift into West Virginia this Friday, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds at times. The day starts with widespread rain lifting into West Virginia ahead of a warm front. For the most part, the rain will not be heavy, but it will be steady, with only a few downpours at times. The widespread rain leaves after 1 PM, leaving mostly cloudy skies and only a few peeks of sunshine. Then around 6 PM, a line of showers and thunderstorms will push into our region, bringing downpours and gusty winds to some areas. Some of those thunderstorms have a small chance of becoming severe, so the Storm Prediction Center has our region under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. The heavy rain may cause isolated flooding in a few areas, and at the least, we’re looking at slick roads, so we’re watching the commute carefully. The line of rain leaves around 9 PM, but a few rain showers will linger during the overnight hours. During the afternoon, temperatures will reach the 50s, and winds will come from the southwest at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts above 30 mph are likely across our region during that time as well, especially in the mountains, where gusts above 50 mph are possible. This could blow around unsecured outdoor items and tree branches, and we may see issues with power outages. These gusty winds will stick around for much of today and tonight, so the National Weather Service has the entirety of West Virginia under a Wind Advisory from this morning until tomorrow morning. Fortunately, tomorrow afternoon, any leftover rain and gusty winds will move out of our region, and by the afternoon, clouds will break up and result in partly sunny skies, and temperatures will reach the upper-40s. Sunday and Monday will be much warmer still, with highs in the 50s and 60s, respectively, and both days will be partly sunny. A few showers will push in overnight into Tuesday morning, but thereafter, the rest of the week will bring highs in the low-50s and partly sunny skies. It’s not until the latter half of the week that precipitation chances return. In short, today will bring plenty of active weather to our region, and most of the weekend and next week will be mild and quiet.

Today: Widespread rain between 7 AM to 1 PM, then cloudy skies between 1 to 5 PM, then scattered showers (and even a few downpours and thunderstorms) after 5 PM. East-southeast winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts above 40 mph possible. High: 57.

Tonight: Leftover rain showers are gone after midnight, leaving only a few isolated showers in the mountain counties. Cloudy skies, with southwest winds of 20-30 mph. Low: 39.

Saturday: Overcast skies. Westerly winds of 15-25 mph. High: 49.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 59.

