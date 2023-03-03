House fire claims pets, damages home

By Cody Wilson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A house fire Thursday night claimed the lives of two pets and damaged a home in the Clendenin area, firefighters say.

A person who lived at the home made it out safely, along with a dog and a couple of cats. Two other cats did not survive, firefighters say.

The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Withrow Drive and Wills Creek Road.

Firefighters say the fire started on the first floor and spread to the attic. The cause is unknown now.

Crews from Clendenin, Pinch and Frame volunteer fire departments responded to the scene.

