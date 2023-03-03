Jesse Clyde Hanning, 90, of Boothsville Community, went to join his Heavenly family on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Eldora on April 17, 1932, a son of the late Edward Ellis and Mable K. (Fancher) Hanning. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Charlotte Ellen (Wagner) Hanning. Also surviving are 4 children, Ellen Ash and her husband Douglas; Clyde Hanning and his wife Cecilia; and Kenny Hanning; all of Fairmont; and Louann Cutlip and her husband Brian of Crescent City, FL; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter. A brother, Joseph Ray Hanning and his wife Josephine, of Fairmont; and several nieces and nephews complete his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Raymond Fancher; Robert Hanning; Erma Miller; Bill Hanning; Glen Hanning; Elta Hanning; and Edna Wagner. Jesse served in the US Army from 1955 – 1957, and retired as a union construction laborer. Although he worked many jobs throughout the years, he was a farmer at heart. He was a member of the Boothsville Baptist Church. Condolences to the Hanning Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Sunday from 1 – 6 p.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023, with Pastor Orville Wright presiding. Interment will follow in Clermont Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.