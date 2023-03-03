Lane of Pike Street in Clarksburg to close for over 3 months

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One lane of Pike Street in Clarksburg will be closed for over three months beginning next week, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

One lane of Pike Street from Walnut Street to Bridge Street will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, March 6, WVDOH officials said.

Officials said the closure will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Tuesday, June 20 as crews install drainage structures and a new sidewalk.

The alternate route, according to officials, are Walnut Street and Bridge Street.

Flaggers will be at the scene of the closure to direct two-way traffic through one lane of open roadway.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

