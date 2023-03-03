Mon County QRT to host Free Naloxone Day event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Quick Response Team is giving West Virginia University students the opportunity to obtain free naloxone and learn how to use it.

Naloxone reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

The event will be from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

“The big reason we are doing this at this time of year is that we want to focus on college students,” said Brittany Irick, of Monongalia County Health Department. “This is around the time that college students will be getting ready for spring break, and we want to get naloxone into their hands before they leave town.”

Naloxone is a nose spray that can be administered quickly and easily to someone who has overdosed on an opioid. Naloxone gets someone breathing again and gives emergency services time to reach the individual and provide additional care and, if needed, transportation to a hospital.

“Naloxone use can lead to breathing again,” said Jon Dower, executive director of West Virginia Sober Living Solutions and a QRT member. “Breathing can lead to recovery, productivity and being able to see loved ones again.”

In addition to naloxone, fentanyl test strips also will be provided during Free Naloxone Day.

Free Naloxone Day locations include the WVU Rec Center, The Greenbrier Room at the Mountainlair and Morgantown Art Party, in addition to the mobile unit that will travel around the area. COVID and flu vaccines will be offered at the WVU Rec Center.

