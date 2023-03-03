Morgantown defeats Wheeling Park for 4th time this season to claim Section Championship
Mohigans will now host regional finals matchup next week
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:04 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Mohigans continued to roll tonight as they defeated Wheeling Park for their AAAA section championship. They will host a regional finals game next week. View highlights above. Final: 69-55
Area Scores - All teams advance to region finals
Bridgeport 59 - Buckhannon-Upshur 37
Elkins 59 - Lincoln 47
Upcoming Championship Games - All begin at 7pm
Friday March 3
Weir @ North Marion
East Fairmont @ Fairmont Senior
Lewis County @ Herbert Hoover
Ritchie County @ Williamstown
Trinity @ South Harrison
Tyler Consolidated @ Clay-Battelle
Tygarts Valley @ Pendleton County
Greenbrier West @ Webster County
