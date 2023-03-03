Morgantown defeats Wheeling Park for 4th time this season to claim Section Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Mohigans continued to roll tonight as they defeated Wheeling Park for their AAAA section championship. They will host a regional finals game next week. View highlights above. Final: 69-55

Area Scores - All teams advance to region finals

Bridgeport 59 - Buckhannon-Upshur 37

Elkins 59 - Lincoln 47

Upcoming Championship Games - All begin at 7pm

Friday March 3

Weir @ North Marion

East Fairmont @ Fairmont Senior

Lewis County @ Herbert Hoover

Ritchie County @ Williamstown

Trinity @ South Harrison

Tyler Consolidated @ Clay-Battelle

Tygarts Valley @ Pendleton County

Greenbrier West @ Webster County

