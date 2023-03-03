NBA star visits WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital

By John Blashke
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicines Children’s Hospital received a special visitor Friday.

NBA star Michael Kidd-Gilchrist was there to raise awareness for a cause near to him.

Gilchrist grew up with a stutter, now he’s making it his mission to help kids with the issues he dealt with.

In 2021 he founded the non-profit Change & Impact with the goal of improving access to speech therapy healthcare.

Gilchrist says he was happy with his visit today seeing the great programs WVU Medicine has.

“I’m here just out of pure love and I have a big heart so it means a lot,” said Gilchrist.

According to Change & Impact the younger a child is when they begin speech therapy the higher likelihood they have of overcoming their stutter.

