NCWV Class A State Tournament Schedule

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Here is a recap of tonight’s Class A Regional Finals alongside a look ahead at the schedule for the WV State Tournament next week.

Regional Finals Results

Cameron 58 - Tyler Consolidated 32

Doddridge County 74 - Valley Wetzel 21

Tucker County 85 - Pocahontas County 23

Pendleton County 76 - Union 32

Greenbrier West 61 - River View 52

Webster County 64 - James Monroe 45

Gilmer County 67 - Tug Valley 52

Tolsia 66 - Huntington St. Joes 50

State Tournament Seeding and Schedule

1 Cameron

2 Tucker County

3 Doddridge County

4 Greenbrier West

5 Webster County

6 Gilmer County

7 Tolsia

8 Pendleton County

Tuesday March 7

Game 1 - 4 Greenbrier West vs 5 Webster County - 11:15a

Game 2 - 1 Cameron vs 8 Pendleton County - 7:15p

Wednesday March 8

Game 3 - 3 Doddridge County vs 6 Gilmer County - 11:15a

Game 4 - 2 Tucker County vs 7 Tolsia - 7:15p

Friday March 10

Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner - 9:30a

Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner - 1p

Saturday

State Championship Game - 12:30p

