State of Emergency in effect for all of West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A State of Emergency remains in effect for all 55 counties ahead of hazardous weather expected Friday.

Gov. Jim Justice declared the State of Emergency in response to weather on Feb. 16. With high winds, ice storms, and winter weather conditions expected in different parts of the state, Justice said Friday the state will remain on guard.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for most of the state, and an Ice Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory have been issued for some Eastern counties.

The State Emergency Operations Center at the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) continues at Partial Activation.

The WVEMD will closely monitor weather threats, stream levels, and remain in close contact with local emergency managers across the state for the duration of this event.

