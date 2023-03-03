Statewide seatbelt campaign kicks off in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers in the Mountain State are being encouraged to wear their seatbelts in an initiative from the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign will run from March 3-19, 2023.

“We want every person – front seat and back, drivers, passengers, or a child in a car seat – to be properly restrained, every time they travel in a vehicle,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

Law enforcement officers across West Virginia will be out ticketing violators who are caught traveling without properly wearing their seatbelt or driving with unrestrained children.

“Our seat belt usage increased to 92.5 percent in 2022. While we are pleased with this increase, we will keep working until every person in every vehicle is correctly buckled up. A seat belt is your best protection against death or injury should you be in a vehicle crash,” said Bob Tipton, GHSP Director. “At our current seat belt usage rate, unrestrained drivers or passengers have a 20.10 times higher likelihood of being killed if they are in a crash. The reality is: seat belts save lives. ‘Click It or Ticket’ isn’t about citations; it’s about saving lives. Not buckling up is not worth the risk.”

A press release from the GHSP says, “The values of our families’ and friends’ lives in West Virginia are priceless – infinitely higher in value than the $25 violators pay if ticketed. A ticket is far less expensive than paying with your life or the lives of your family and friends.”

