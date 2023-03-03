Temporary TSA Precheck application center to be at NCWV Airport

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - North-central West Virginia residents can enroll in the TSA Precheck program at NCWV Airport from March 13-17.

Officials will be on hand to host a temporary “pop-up” enrollment center inside the airport’s information center.

TSA Precheck is a travel option that expedites a traveler’s airport security checkpoint screening process and allows passengers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes.

More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide and more than 85 airlines participate in the program.

Travelers need only to make an appointment online and complete their enrollment in-person or as a walk-in from Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

Applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. Click here for a list of required documents to prove identity and citizenship.

The application fee is $78 and is good for five years. Officials said it must be paid at the time of your appointment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

