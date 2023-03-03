Weather improves through the weekend

Temperatures will be on the rise.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over the course of the night and through Saturday morning, rain showers will be tapering off, with any lingering precipitation changing to non-accumulating snow showers in the mountains. Wind Advisories remain in effect until tomorrow morning in the lowlands and tomorrow afternoon in the mountains. Conditions continue to improve for the remainder of the weekend, with temperatures potentially hitting 70 degrees on Monday. We cool down for the rest of the week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County
GENERIC SHERIFF CAR
Human remains found in Mon County
FILE PHOTO of Sheetz
Local Sheetz set to reopen, another to close for remodel
(Source: AP)
State of Emergency in effect for all of West Virginia
Eric Chidester
Man evading arrest for 11 months taken into custody

Latest News

Wind Alerts as of March 3, 2023.
Heavy rain, gusty winds to end the workweek!
wind advisory
Heavy rains, gusty winds, and thunderstorms to hit NCWV tomorrow
Expected highs for today, March 2, 2023.
Rainy, windy conditions on Friday, mild weekend!
rain friday
Heavy rain on Friday could pose flooding concerns in NCWV