Weather improves through the weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over the course of the night and through Saturday morning, rain showers will be tapering off, with any lingering precipitation changing to non-accumulating snow showers in the mountains. Wind Advisories remain in effect until tomorrow morning in the lowlands and tomorrow afternoon in the mountains. Conditions continue to improve for the remainder of the weekend, with temperatures potentially hitting 70 degrees on Monday. We cool down for the rest of the week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

