West Virginia public colleges plan for campus carry law to go into effect

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The clock is ticking toward July 2024, when the campus carry bill will go into effect on state-run colleges and universities in West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice signed the bill into law Wednesday night.

There are limitations on where firearms can be carried on campuses including at sporting events, on-campus daycares and in dorm rooms.

“Our organization, part of our mission is is education on firearms law and safety with firearms. We are dedicated to preserving expanding and perpetuating the right to keep and bear arms and self-defense issues but we are an educational organization,” Ian Masters, president of West Virginia Citizens Defense League said.

“It is our attempts to try to put out some materials in the near future as to its implementation as to its requirements its exceptions, just the technicalities that exists there. The delay in implementation was in the bill.”

Ericke Cage, president of West Virginia State University, said the transition period gives time to adjust the school’s budget.

“We’re still evaluating the exact costs, but certainly we will have to look at potentially adding new law enforcement personnel from our University Police Department, will also be the added cost of ensuring that events, spaces are safe, including lockers in the residence halls, where the weapons can be stored securely,” he said Thursday.

“There will be a cost and again, at our smaller institutions, any additional costs is something that we have to evaluate very carefully to make sure it, it makes sense for our budget.”

Once the bill is in effect, those with only pistols and revolvers will be permitted.

