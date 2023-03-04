Edna Earlene Silva

Edna Earlene Silva
Edna Earlene Silva(Edna Earlene Silva)
By Master Control
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It is with earthly sadness, but the promise of heaven that we announce the passing of our mom, Edna Earlene Silva.  She opened her eyes in Heaven with the Lord on Sunday, February 26, 2023.She was born May 4, 1941 in McAlester, Oklahoma. Her home for the last several years was in West Virginia, but she was always proud to be an “Okie”.She was preceded in death by her mother, Ozella Tabor and two sisters, Venita Reynolds and Marie Quirk.Earlene was a bookkeeper for many years with Southern States. She also worked at Food Lion and JC Penney. However, her favorite “job” was mom, grandma and great grandma.Carrying on with the love and memories she left us are her two daughters:  Stephanie Jones (Rob) of Marrero, LA; and Tracie Prince (Ralph) of Clarksburg, WV.  Five grandchildren: Tabitha Behrens (Trey, awaiting us in heaven) of Hammond, LA; Tori Elbert (Tim) of Clarksburg, WV; David Jones (Caely) of Harvey, LA; Tyler Prince (Tessa) of Lost Creek, WV; and Jonathan Jones (Grace) of Livingston, LA; and three great grandchildren: Selah Jones, Trace Elbert and Adealya Jones.Our family would like to express our gratitude to the staff of Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab for their love, kindness and care of our mom. A special thank you to her “BFF” and “partner in crime”, Natalie.A private family graveside service was held Saturday, March 4, 2023.Arrangements were entrusted to Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
State of Emergency in effect for all of West Virginia
Deplorable conditions at Grafton animal rescue
2 charged after hundreds of animals removed from Grafton rescue
Eric Chidester
Man evading arrest for 11 months taken into custody
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
FILE PHOTO of Route 50, where road work will begin on Monday.
Delays expected on Route 50 between Bridgeport and Clarksburg next week

Latest News

Richard Carl “Rick” Vincent
Richard Carl “Rick” Vincent
Angelo A. Malone
Angelo A. Malone
Jesse Clyde Hanning
Jesse Clyde Hanning
Jacqueline Joyce (Gum) Coombs
Jacqueline Joyce (Gum) Coombs