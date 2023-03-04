BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It is with earthly sadness, but the promise of heaven that we announce the passing of our mom, Edna Earlene Silva. She opened her eyes in Heaven with the Lord on Sunday, February 26, 2023.She was born May 4, 1941 in McAlester, Oklahoma. Her home for the last several years was in West Virginia, but she was always proud to be an “Okie”.She was preceded in death by her mother, Ozella Tabor and two sisters, Venita Reynolds and Marie Quirk.Earlene was a bookkeeper for many years with Southern States. She also worked at Food Lion and JC Penney. However, her favorite “job” was mom, grandma and great grandma.Carrying on with the love and memories she left us are her two daughters: Stephanie Jones (Rob) of Marrero, LA; and Tracie Prince (Ralph) of Clarksburg, WV. Five grandchildren: Tabitha Behrens (Trey, awaiting us in heaven) of Hammond, LA; Tori Elbert (Tim) of Clarksburg, WV; David Jones (Caely) of Harvey, LA; Tyler Prince (Tessa) of Lost Creek, WV; and Jonathan Jones (Grace) of Livingston, LA; and three great grandchildren: Selah Jones, Trace Elbert and Adealya Jones.Our family would like to express our gratitude to the staff of Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab for their love, kindness and care of our mom. A special thank you to her “BFF” and “partner in crime”, Natalie.A private family graveside service was held Saturday, March 4, 2023.Arrangements were entrusted to Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.

