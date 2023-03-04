Free care for all veterans in suicidal crisis across the country

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - As of January 17, any veteran in a suicide crisis qualified for free medical care at any hospital across the country.

According to data released by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs in 2020, the total number of veteran suicides in the country was 6,146.

That same year West Virginia had 66 veterans die by suicide.

The Department of Veterans Affairs explained this new legislation allowed veterans not signed up for VA services to be eligible for this free care.

They would either pay for or reimburse veterans that seek emergency suicide care.

This would also include transportation costs and follow-up care at either a VA or non-VA facility for up to 30 days of inpatient care or 90 days of outpatient care.

Facilitator of Veterans Suicide Awareness Programs in Harrison County Clifford Shingleton said this was needed.

“It’s outstanding. The problem that we have run into in the past is not enough capacity for veterans to get mental health care inside the VA system,” he explained.

Shingleton added there was an extra layer of comfort for those in crisis that could get their care from a non-VA hospital they are more familiar with.

“Opening to allow veterans at a facility they are familiar with or a facility their doctors are at makes it a whole lot easier for veterans to get mental health care and increases the chances they will stay with it,” he said.

A class was held at the Shinnston American Legion Post 31 to discuss how to assist veterans in a suicide crisis.

Shingleton hoped to eventually get all local EMS and law enforcement to go through this training as they were typically the people dealing with those in crisis.

“These people have given to their country, and it’s time we give back to them and give them the help they need,” he said.

