NCWV Regional Matchups for high school boy’s basketball
Full sectional championship recap and upcoming schedule
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Here is a look back at the scores from the sectional championship games in North Central West Virginia alongside a preview of the upcoming schedule for next week.
Sectional Championship Scores
Weir 54 - North Marion 45
Morgantown 69 - Wheeling Park 55
East Fairmont 45 - Fairmont Senior 52
Herbert Hoover 67 - Lewis County 45
Williamstown 53 - Ritchie County 43
South Harrison 51 - Trinity Christian 35
Clay-Battelle 72 - Tyler Consolidated 53
Pendleton County 67 - Tygarts Valley 50
Webster County 74 - Greenbrier West 62
Regional Matchups
AAAA
Wednesday March 8
Buckhannon-Upshur @ Morgantown
Wheeling Park @ Bridgeport
AAA
North Marion @ Keyser
East Fairmont @ Elkins
Lincoln @ Fairmont Senior
Lewis County @ Shady Spring
AA
Ritchie County @ Wheeling Central Catholic
Petersburg @ South Harrison
Trinity @ Frankfort
A
Madonna @ Clay-Battelle
Tyler Consolidated @ Cameron
Tygarts Valley @ Tucker County/East Hardy
Tucker County/East Hardy loser @ Pendleton
River View @ Webster County
