NCWV Regional Matchups for high school boy’s basketball

Full sectional championship recap and upcoming schedule
Zycheus Dobbs
Zycheus Dobbs(WDTV)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Here is a look back at the scores from the sectional championship games in North Central West Virginia alongside a preview of the upcoming schedule for next week.

Sectional Championship Scores

Weir 54 - North Marion 45

Morgantown 69 - Wheeling Park 55

East Fairmont 45 - Fairmont Senior 52

Herbert Hoover 67 - Lewis County 45

Williamstown 53 - Ritchie County 43

South Harrison 51 - Trinity Christian 35

Clay-Battelle 72 - Tyler Consolidated 53

Pendleton County 67 - Tygarts Valley 50

Webster County 74 - Greenbrier West 62

Regional Matchups

AAAA

Wednesday March 8

Buckhannon-Upshur @ Morgantown

Wheeling Park @ Bridgeport

AAA

North Marion @ Keyser

East Fairmont @ Elkins

Lincoln @ Fairmont Senior

Lewis County @ Shady Spring

AA

Ritchie County @ Wheeling Central Catholic

Petersburg @ South Harrison

Trinity @ Frankfort

A

Madonna @ Clay-Battelle

Tyler Consolidated @ Cameron

Tygarts Valley @ Tucker County/East Hardy

Tucker County/East Hardy loser @ Pendleton

River View @ Webster County

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
State of Emergency in effect for all of West Virginia
Deplorable conditions at Grafton animal rescue
2 charged after hundreds of animals removed from Grafton rescue
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Eric Chidester
Man evading arrest for 11 months taken into custody
FILE PHOTO of Route 50, where road work will begin on Monday.
Delays expected on Route 50 between Bridgeport and Clarksburg next week

Latest News

Morgantown Basketball
Morgantown defeats Wheeling Park for 4th time this season to claim Section Championship
Gilmer County Region Championship
NCWV Class A State Tournament Schedule
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish.
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish
Morgantown Girl's Basketball
NCWV AAAA State Tournament Schedule - Girl’s Basketball