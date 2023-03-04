NCWV Regional Matchups for high school boy’s basketball

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Here is a look back at the scores from the sectional championship games in North Central West Virginia alongside a preview of the upcoming schedule for next week.

Sectional Championship Scores

Weir 54 - North Marion 45

Morgantown 69 - Wheeling Park 55

East Fairmont 45 - Fairmont Senior 52

Herbert Hoover 67 - Lewis County 45

Williamstown 53 - Ritchie County 43

South Harrison 51 - Trinity Christian 35

Clay-Battelle 72 - Tyler Consolidated 53

Pendleton County 67 - Tygarts Valley 50

Webster County 74 - Greenbrier West 62

Regional Matchups

AAAA

Wednesday March 8

Buckhannon-Upshur @ Morgantown

Wheeling Park @ Bridgeport

AAA

North Marion @ Keyser

East Fairmont @ Elkins

Lincoln @ Fairmont Senior

Lewis County @ Shady Spring

AA

Ritchie County @ Wheeling Central Catholic

Petersburg @ South Harrison

Trinity @ Frankfort

A

Madonna @ Clay-Battelle

Tyler Consolidated @ Cameron

Tygarts Valley @ Tucker County/East Hardy

Tucker County/East Hardy loser @ Pendleton

River View @ Webster County

