Protesters march for justice at SRJ


Protesters march for justice at SRJ
By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Family and friends of those who lost loved ones at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) participated in a march for justice on Saturday. The group was joined by protesters from the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign who came as far as Shepherdstown, W.Va. to participate.

In 2022, at least 12 inmates died at the facility: a ten-fold increase since 2018. At Saturday’s March, the family of at least two of those inmates -- Quantez Burks and Alvis Shrewsbury -- attended the march.

Burks’ daughter, Kiera Cooper, a college student in Ohio, also traveled to West Virginia to take part. “We just want justice, and we want everybody to hear it. We’re going to keep shouting and we won’t stop until we get justice. He was always there for us no matter what.”

Latasha Williams said her fiance’s wrongful death case is still in the pre-suit investigation stage. She hopes federal investigators will continue to take a closer look.

“He was my everything. My first love....my first heartbreak. He was my everything.”

A member of the West Virginia Poor People’s campaign, Stewart Acuff, came all the way from the Eastern panhandle to help shine a light on the issue. “You’ve got to treat humans like human beings,” he said. “If the state is going to take you into custody, the state has a responsibility to keep you safe.”

Acuff said the organization would be hosting another rally at the state capitol on Friday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belington fire
Woman, 2 firefighters hospitalized after fire in Belington
(Source: AP)
State of Emergency in effect for all of West Virginia
Mcie
UPDATE: Subject of Marion County Silver Alert located
Deplorable conditions at Grafton animal rescue
2 charged after hundreds of animals removed from Grafton rescue
North Elementary School in Morgantown
Parents seek answers after Morgantown school admins put on leave

Latest News

Clay-Battelle community comes together for ‘Pasta with a Purpose’
Subject of Marion County Silver Alert located
WVU names 69th Mountaineer mascot
VFW Post 7048 holds first Wild Game Feed since COVID-19
WV Fishing, Hunting, and Outdoors Sports Show at Mylan Park doubles in size