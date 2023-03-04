BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Richard Carl “Rick” Vincent, 72, of East Grafton Road, Fairmont, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on April 23, 1950, to the late Forest and Olive (Tatterson) Vincent. Rick graduated from East Fairmont High School in 1968. He then began working at Mason’s Pharmacy where he met his future wife, Bobbie. In 1972, he began his coal mining career at Consol Mines. While in the mines he was known as “Dick” to his coworkers. He worked as a surveyor in the Engineer Department until his retirement from Patriot Coal in 2019. Rick along with his father and brothers, Don, Randy, and Brad, owned and operated Fairmont Custom Meats for over 20 years. Rick’s real passion was farming which he began as a young child on the family farm. Rick continued farming throughout his life, sharing his passion with his son. Together they operated Vincent and Son Livestock. Rick was a Methodist by faith and was a lifelong member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church.Rick married the love of his life, Bobbie Diane (Linn) Vincent on February 12, 1971. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. In addition to his wife, Rick is survived by his two children, Brian and Missy (Pickens) Vincent of Fairmont and Kelsie and Ryan Dudas of Waynesburg, PA. He is survived by his five grandchildren, Kambreigha, Nevaeh, Denver, and Deacon Dudas of Waynesburg, PA and Mason Watton, of Fairmont, WV. He is survived by his siblings, Steve and Sharon Vincent of Fairmont, WV, Don and Donna Vincent of Fairmont, WV, Sue Ann and Art Long of Kansas City, MO, Randy and Beth Vincent of Fairmont, WV, Mary Lou and Dave Parker of Fairmont, Brad and Brenda Vincent of Fairmont, WV, Rozy and Lonnie Crites of Fairmont, WV. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Larry and Brenda Layman of Fairmont, WV. In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Bob and Helen Linn. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday from 12:00 – 8:00 pm and on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 pm, at the funeral home, with Pastor Randy Vincent, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

