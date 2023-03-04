Students finish out the year strong thanks to ‘Repack the Backpack’ at the Meadowbrook Mall

Repack the Backpack.
Repack the Backpack.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Meadowbrook Mall and Unicare partnered for their ‘Repack the Backpack’ event.

The first 150 students that showed up received free school supplies.

In addition to the supplies there were several other booths set up, including vision screenings and information about WIC.

Marketing Manager with Unicare, Julie Deems, said this partnership helped kids finish the school year strong.

“Well, a lot of the children run out of school supplies. Because you know it is almost half way over. Well, it is half way over, but we just want to make sure they have everything that they need to finish out the school year,” She explained.

Deems added they were grateful for all the other groups that volunteered their time to share resources.

