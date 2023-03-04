VFW Post 7048 holds first Wild Game Feed since COVID-19

Wild Game Feed.
Wild Game Feed.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Mar. 4, 2023
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams VFW Post 7048 in Fairmont held their Wild Game Feed for the first time since COVID-19.

The community was invited to the VFW for a potluck style dinner primarily consisting of wild game.

They had everything from deer to bear meat.

Junior Vice Commander Brian Quirk said the first time they held the event, it was a hit.

After things calmed down. It was time to do it again.

“Most of us here are outdoorsmen. A lot of people hunt and fish. We just decided one day, we might as well have a big cook about it, and everyone bring their favorite dish in,” he explained.

As the afternoon went on, Quirk said they expected more dishes to come in.

