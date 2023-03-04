VIDEO: Fiery tanker crash kills driver, burns Maryland homes

Large fire and smoke from overturned tanker on fire on US 15 in Maryland. (Source: VERA SCATES-BAREFIELD, CNN, Twitter / @jam87530075)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A tanker truck overturned on a Maryland highway Saturday in a fiery crash that killed the driver and burned vehicles and homes, authorities said.

The truck crashed on U.S. 15 in Frederick, about an hour’s drive west of Baltimore. The roadway was shut down in both directions for an “extended closure,” the State Highway Administration said.

The vehicle was a gas tanker that overturned, hit a tree and exploded, the Frederick News-Post reported. Photos showed massive flames and billowing smoke.

The driver died and the cause of the crash is under investigation, Maryland State Police tweeted. The agency said the fire damaged “multiple vehicles and homes” and no one else was hurt.

A news conference was planned for 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
State of Emergency in effect for all of West Virginia
Deplorable conditions at Grafton animal rescue
2 charged after hundreds of animals removed from Grafton rescue
Eric Chidester
Man evading arrest for 11 months taken into custody
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
FILE PHOTO of Route 50, where road work will begin on Monday.
Delays expected on Route 50 between Bridgeport and Clarksburg next week

Latest News

Outdoors Show at Mylan Park.
WV Fishing, Hunting, and Outdoors Sports Show at Mylan Park doubles in size
Repack the Backpack.
Students finish out the year strong thanks to ‘Repack the Backpack’ at the Meadowbrook Mall
Fiery tanker crash kills driver, burns Maryland homes
Severe storms to bring snow to the Northeast. (PAUL SOLO via CNN Newsource)
Heavy snow slams Northeast; storm cleanup begins in South