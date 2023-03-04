Winds Have Calmed Leading to a Nice Weekend Ahead

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Well after a rollercoaster of a day yesterday, where we expected to see plenty of showers and thunderstorms with heavy winds, but were left with the ladder, we can enjoy a calm and quiet weekend. We saw wind gusts around 50mph yesterday which knocked out power for many residents of the Mountain State, but luckily today we have seen those winds calm down and we are going to see those temperatures rise again. High pressure has built-in behind the system that passed yesterday and has cleared our skies out and will lead to us seeing temperatures close to 70 by the start of the week ahead. Watch Michael Moranelli’s full forecast for the details of what we can expect in the next few days.

