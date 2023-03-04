WV Fishing, Hunting, and Outdoors Sports Show at Mylan Park doubles in size

Outdoors Show at Mylan Park.
Outdoors Show at Mylan Park.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Every year outdoor enthusiasts come together at Mylan Park for the West Virginia Fishing, Hunting, and Outdoors Sports show.

Over 200 vendors from all over the world set up at the Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center for the 21 annual show.

Due to the expansion of the center, the show doubled in size. Director of the event, Labeth Hall, said they had everything from food to fishing rods.

“It’s been a lot of fun to organize this year. We’ve always had a waitlist and sold out the other building. So, we are so excited to have more footage that we can utilize. So, we have been able to add a lot of new vendors, a lot of new attractions. We’re having a country music concert,” she explained.

The show was open again on March 5 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
State of Emergency in effect for all of West Virginia
Deplorable conditions at Grafton animal rescue
2 charged after hundreds of animals removed from Grafton rescue
Eric Chidester
Man evading arrest for 11 months taken into custody
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
FILE PHOTO of Route 50, where road work will begin on Monday.
Delays expected on Route 50 between Bridgeport and Clarksburg next week

Latest News

Wild Game Feed.
VFW Post 7048 holds first Wild Game Feed since COVID-19
Repack the Backpack.
Students finish out the year strong thanks to ‘Repack the Backpack’ at the Meadowbrook Mall
Fairmont Senior vs East Fairmont Highlights
Fairmont Senior vs East Fairmont Highlights
South Harrison vs Trinity Highlights
South Harrison vs Trinity Highlights