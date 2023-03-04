WV Fishing, Hunting, and Outdoors Sports Show at Mylan Park doubles in size

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Every year outdoor enthusiasts come together at Mylan Park for the West Virginia Fishing, Hunting, and Outdoors Sports show.

Over 200 vendors from all over the world set up at the Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center for the 21 annual show.

Due to the expansion of the center, the show doubled in size. Director of the event, Labeth Hall, said they had everything from food to fishing rods.

“It’s been a lot of fun to organize this year. We’ve always had a waitlist and sold out the other building. So, we are so excited to have more footage that we can utilize. So, we have been able to add a lot of new vendors, a lot of new attractions. We’re having a country music concert,” she explained.

The show was open again on March 5 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

