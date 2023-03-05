Clay-Battelle community comes together for ‘Pasta with a Purpose’

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clay-Battelle community ate pasta to support one of their own.

Art teacher at Clay-Battelle Middle/High School, Jennifer Bowers, was battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

Chelsa Hagedorn and Teresa Eddy enlisted the help of the community to put together “Pasta with a Purpose.”

The meal was eat in or take out with pasta, salad, a roll and dessert.

Organizers asked people to donate at least $10 per person for the dinner.

“She’s treating at the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Chicago. So, her expense every time is quite exponential. So, we were like we need to do something for her. She’s one of ours.”

Bowers was known for her work with students at both the intro and advanced levels.

“Her students are real active in a photography club that she has. There have been some state award winners and different things,” Principal David Cottrell explained.

In addition to the pasta dinner there were raffle baskets donated by several members of the Monongalia County community, with all proceeds going to Bowers.

Cottrell added he was happy they could all come together for a special cause.

“In a world of bad, this is something good, and it’s fun,” he said.

The dinner started at 11 a.m. and would continue until they ran out of food.

“I’m going to speak for Jen. She wasn’t sure how to say thank you. She’s like, how do I thank these people? I said they know. So, thank you to everybody from Jen,” Hagedorn said.

