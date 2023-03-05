June Ruth Deel Wilson

By Master Control
Published: Mar. 5, 2023
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - June Ruth Deel Wilson, 88 of Bolair passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at her home.  June was born June 6, 1934 in Bolair and was the daughter of the late Oscar and Amelia Davis Cogar.  Along with her parents she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Junior “Bud” Deel , second husband, Eugene Wilson; two sons, Wiliams Charles Deel and an infant son; six brothers, Cecil, Claude, Russell, Richard, Harry and Carlton Cogar; sisters, Retha Mason, Hazel Adamy and Lenore Hanlan; son in law, Frank Klimko; stepson, Phillip Wilson and step daughter in law Vickie Wilson.June was a lifelong resident of Webster County and was a member of the Sand Run Baptist Church.  She enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, singing gospel music but most of all spending time with her family. Surviving are her daughter, Annie Klimko; grandson; Justin (Sharonda) Walker and their daughter Genavieve Skye-Cheyanne Walker; granddaughter, Caileigh Klimko; a nephew that she raised, Allen Cogar; stepchildren, Dennis (Ann) Wilson. Eugene T. Wilson, Lynn (Loye) McCourt, Susie (Dana) Hackworth; step daughter in law, Sue Wilson and also many nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends.Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Doug Martin officiating.  Burial will follow at Handschumacher Cemetery, Upperglade.  Friends may join the family for visitation 6-9 PM Tuesday evening at the funeral home.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Deel/Wilson family.

