Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday

PETERSTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) -In Peterstown, West Virginia, people gathered to celebrate Frances Evans. She is turning 101! Evans credits her long life to her diet of country food – much of which she grew herself. She says, if she could give any advice to people, it would be to get plenty of sleep and to be a friend.

“Be a good friend and neighbor to those around you. I think that means a lot. And I have plenty right here to prove it... with all these wonderful friends,” says Evans.

The party was filled with her friends – many of which have known Evans for their whole lives. They all told us Evans’ “glass half full” mentality has made her a friend to people all over.

“Every time I’ve been around her, I’ve never seen her negative with something. It’s always... giving you the positive side of stuff, and I think that’s probably... helped with her longevity of her life... You know, I mean, you can look at things any way you want to, but she seems to find the good in, in most people,” says Richard Allen, a friend of Evans.

Although she has lost many friends and family members in her life, her bright outlook continues to shine through as she makes new friends to this day.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.