Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday

Happy birthday, Frances Evans!
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) -In Peterstown, West Virginia, people gathered to celebrate Frances Evans. She is turning 101! Evans credits her long life to her diet of country food – much of which she grew herself. She says, if she could give any advice to people, it would be to get plenty of sleep and to be a friend.

“Be a good friend and neighbor to those around you. I think that means a lot. And I have plenty right here to prove it... with all these wonderful friends,” says Evans.

The party was filled with her friends – many of which have known Evans for their whole lives. They all told us Evans’ “glass half full” mentality has made her a friend to people all over.

“Every time I’ve been around her, I’ve never seen her negative with something. It’s always... giving you the positive side of stuff, and I think that’s probably... helped with her longevity of her life... You know, I mean, you can look at things any way you want to, but she seems to find the good in, in most people,” says Richard Allen, a friend of Evans.

Although she has lost many friends and family members in her life, her bright outlook continues to shine through as she makes new friends to this day.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belington fire
Woman, 2 firefighters hospitalized after fire in Belington
(Source: AP)
State of Emergency in effect for all of West Virginia
Mcie
UPDATE: Subject of Marion County Silver Alert located
Deplorable conditions at Grafton animal rescue
2 charged after hundreds of animals removed from Grafton rescue
North Elementary School in Morgantown
Parents seek answers after Morgantown school admins put on leave

Latest News

Clay-Battelle community comes together for ‘Pasta with a Purpose’
Subject of Marion County Silver Alert located
WVU names 69th Mountaineer mascot
VFW Post 7048 holds first Wild Game Feed since COVID-19
WV Fishing, Hunting, and Outdoors Sports Show at Mylan Park doubles in size