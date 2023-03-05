BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sally Ann (Snyder) Reeder of Cowen passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Bower’s Hospice House in Beckley, WV. She was born April 12, 1941, a daughter of the late Van and Virginia (Cobb) Snyder of Cowen. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Bill Reeder. Also preceding her in death were her brothers, Robert Snyder of Hillsville, WV, Lowell Snyder of Cowen, WV and sister, Carol Snyder Riling of Charleston, WV.Sally leaves to cherish her memory her son, Craig Steven Snyder (Evon) of Webster Springs, WV, her daughters, Carrie Reeder Isaacs (Steve) of Waynesboro, VA, Melissa Reeder Beckett (Dexter) of Cowen, WV and her sister, Judy Snyder Wood (Michael) of Princeton, WV. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Jonathan Isaacs of Harrisonburg, VA, Christina Snyder-Kagieni (Sina) of Parkersburg, WV and Annabella Snyder of Morgantown, WV.Her love of flowers and gardening provided personal fulfillment by tending to her daylilies and numerous other flower gardens, as well as, her membership in the West Virginia State Garden Club. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she kept her family and their interests as her foremost priority. She enjoyed hosting gatherings and cooking holiday meals for her family. Another love of her life was her church family of First Baptist Church of Cowen. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Bower’s Hospice House and Summersville Regional Medical Center and to her faithful friend, Sherl Bender.Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM at West Virginia Memorial Gardens Chapel, Calvin on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 with the interment to follow. The family will receive friends, share remembrances and celebrate Sally’s life an hour prior to the service at the chapel. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 1472, Beckley, WV 25802-1472 or www.hospiceofsouthernnwv.orgOnline condolences may be made to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com.Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving the Reeder family

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.