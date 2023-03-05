West Virginia Basketball - Tournament Resume and March Madness Bound?

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After defeating #11 Kansas State 89-81 today, the Mountaineers have ended their regular season with an 18-13 record.

Though the wins and losses may not seem the best, the reality is that West Virginia has played a very difficult schedule, and has plenty of great wins to accompany small losses or losses to great teams.

How should the Mountaineers feel about their chances with the Big 12 Tournament next week, and Selection Sunday shortly after?

Check out WDTV’s examination below to find out!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.