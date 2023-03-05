West Virginia Mountaineers Dismantle #11 Kansas State Wildcats

Led by 27 points from Erik Stevenson on Senior Night.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers played their last home game of the season today, as WVU took on the 11th ranked Kansas State Wildcats in Big 12 play.

After a flat start, falling behind 11-3, senior Tre Mitchell helped lead a Mountaineer comeback. West Virginia bounced back and forth with Kansas State in the first half - neither team led by more than 10 points in the first half - but after the halftime break, West Virginia emphatically took the lead behind the 7 seniors that were honored tonight.

See the highlights and recap of the night in our video below.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
State of Emergency in effect for all of West Virginia
Deplorable conditions at Grafton animal rescue
2 charged after hundreds of animals removed from Grafton rescue
Eric Chidester
Man evading arrest for 11 months taken into custody
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
FILE PHOTO of Route 50, where road work will begin on Monday.
Delays expected on Route 50 between Bridgeport and Clarksburg next week

Latest News

Zycheus Dobbs
NCWV Regional Matchups for high school boy’s basketball
Morgantown Basketball
Morgantown defeats Wheeling Park for 4th time this season to claim Section Championship
Gilmer County Region Championship
NCWV Class A State Tournament Schedule
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish.
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish