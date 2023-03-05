West Virginia Mountaineers Dismantle #11 Kansas State Wildcats

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers played their last home game of the season today, as WVU took on the 11th ranked Kansas State Wildcats in Big 12 play.

After a flat start, falling behind 11-3, senior Tre Mitchell helped lead a Mountaineer comeback. West Virginia bounced back and forth with Kansas State in the first half - neither team led by more than 10 points in the first half - but after the halftime break, West Virginia emphatically took the lead behind the 7 seniors that were honored tonight.

See the highlights and recap of the night in our video below.

