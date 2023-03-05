Woman, 2 firefighters hospitalized after fire in Belington

Three people, including two firefighters, were hospitalized after a house fire in Barbour County.
Belington fire
Belington fire(Viewer photo)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people, including two firefighters, were hospitalized after a house fire in Barbour County.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Talbott Rd. in Belington.

A woman who is paralyzed from the waist down had be to rescued from the home, fire officials told 5 News.

The woman was flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

A firefighter was also flown to the hospital, and a second was taken by ambulance.

Fire officials said it’s unclear what their conditions are, but both were alive when they were taken from the scene.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused the fire.

