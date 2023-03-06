13 horses removed from property, authorities investigating animal cruelty

SUMMIT POINT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Jefferson County are investigating a case of animal cruelty.

Authorities executed a search warrant at a property on Leetown Rd. in Summit Point on Thursday, March 2, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

13 horses were removed from the property, nine mares and four foals, authorities said.

The horses were taken to a veterinarian to make sure they’re okay before being taken to a safe location.

Authorities said a dead horse was taken from the property on Wednesday before executing the search warrant. It was taken for a necropsy to determine the cause of death.

Further information has not been released at this time, including whether any arrests have been made.

The Sheriff’s Office said more information will be released at the end of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.