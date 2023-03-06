Bridgeport seeing potential record year in economic development, officials say

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Before the first two months of 2023 were finished, the City of Bridgeport was off to what could be a record year in economic development, at least on the building permit front.

According to Bridgeport Community Development Director Kerr, heading into the final week of February, Bridgeport had seen $29.4 million in activity in building permits filed. Officials said reaching $100 million in economic development is possible.

“We’re off to a great start, thanks to several large permits filed and we’re anticipating several more,” said Kerr. “This has the potential for our biggest development year ever.”

Kerr said that does not include the one-time building permit filed many years ago for United Hospital Center. That was a half billion-dollar, generational project.

There are three projects in particular that have helped the city get off to a huge start, including two unexpected ones.

Aurora, an aerospace company based at the North Central West Virginia Airport, filed the biggest building permit so far at the start of the year. On Jan. 4, the aerospace company filed a permit for $15,150,000.

Another project also came up shortly after that. A permit for an infrastructure project at White Oaks came in at $2,851,282.70. The work, that can be seen from I-79, will be the future home of Jenkins Subaru and Jenkins Hyundai.

The last of the big permits came Feb. 9 when the permit for Boscov’s at the Meadowbrook Mall. The permit was for $8,067,500.

As for the additional few millions in permits, Kerr said some are standard and some are unique.

“We’ve actually had a lot of permits for sign upgrades, so you’ll be seeing new signs in the city,” said Kerr.

The signage includes a new sign for Twin Oaks on Route 50. Kerr also said the two Marriott locations situated on Platinum Drive will both have new signs as well.

“If there is going to be a year to surpass $100 million, it will be this year,” said Kerr. “We have several more we are anticipating that are high-dollar projects.”

Projects that officials anticipate a permit being filed for this year include the NCWV Airport Terminal project, a new emergency hospital at Charles Pointe Crossing, Menards, and new homes at Charles Pointe.

“One of thing that always helps the development numbers is that every year Bridgeport’s residents keep their properties up. We know we are going to see a substantial amount with building permits on the residential side through general upkeep of existing properties that homeowners take pride in,” said Kerr.

