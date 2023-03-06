First at 4 Forum: Chase Robey

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chase Robey, the Assistant General Manager of Business Development at The Bridge Sports Complex, joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about tournaments and other big spring events at The Bridge, unique events, and registering for spring programming.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

