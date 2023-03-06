Geraldine Louise “Gerry” Simon, 90, of Bridgeport passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Clarksburg on March 5, 1933, a daughter of the late Pearl and Dona May Clutter Flannery. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Thomas R. “Tom” Simon, whom she married on July 4, 1955. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Stephen Simon and his wife Tracie of Clarksburg and Robert Simon of Dunmore, WV; three grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as “Sittee”, Andrew Thomas Simon, Stephen Noah Simon and Christian William Simon; one sister-in-law, Jean Dupont; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two sons, David Andrew Simon and infant Tommy Simon; three brothers, Ben Flannery and his wife Jo, Richard Flannery and Ralph Flannery and his wife Myrtle; and three sisters, Dorothy Jones and her husband Harold, Betty Ribas and her husband Manuel and Frances Serafini; Her father passed away when she was five and her mother when she was nine, at which time Gerry moved to Sacred Heart Children’s Home until the age of 18 and then moved in with her sister Betty and brother-in-law, Manuel in Anmoore. She worked at Eagle Convex Glass where she met her husband, Tom, whom she married at St. Francis Borgia Catholic church in Anmoore by Reverend Father Charles Carroll. Gerry was a 1951 graduate of Washington Irving High School and was an active member of the All Saints Catholic church. She enjoyed traveling, cooking and volunteering for church activities and was a cook at St. Mary’s and Notre Dame Schools. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street on Wednesday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10:00 am with Father Walt Jagela as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Sacred Heart Children’s Center, P. O. Box 1581, Clarksburg WV 26302-1581. Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and Visiting Angels for their loving care. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.