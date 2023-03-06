Gov. Justice proclaims this week as Flood Resiliency Week

Flooding from White Sulphur Springs, WV flood in 2016
Flooding from White Sulphur Springs, WV flood in 2016(WHSV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has signed a proclamation designating March 6-10 as Flood Resiliency Week in West Virginia.

Throughout the week, agencies across the state will share information about flood resiliency.

On Wednesday, the agencies will have an exhibit at the State Legislature to demonstrate flood resiliency tools and provide information on resiliency.

Justice encourages all West Virginians to participate in Flood Resiliency Week by reviewing their home’s risk for flooding, talking with an insurance agent about the need for flood insurance, and looking for ways to make homes more resilient to flooding.

“One of the primary tasks of the State Resiliency Office is to provide education and outreach concerning flood awareness and disaster preparedness to the citizens of West Virginia,” said West Virginia State Resilience Office Director Robert Martin. “Flood Resiliency Week provides a great mechanism for us to promote awareness and get information out to the public. I am pleased that the SRO can participate.”

Officials said flood resiliency starts with these three steps:

Know Your Risk: Use West Virginia’s Flood Tool to find your risk.

Plan Ahead: Talk to your agent about flood insurance. Build an emergency kit and make a plan that considers all types of flooding and associated risks.

Take Action: Look for ways to mitigate the impact of flooding to your home. Help neighbors and your community do the same.

Click here to view the proclamation.

