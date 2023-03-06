Inflation cancels the Bridgeport Troop 40 Mulch Sale

FILE PHOTO of Bridgeport Troop 40 selling mulch
FILE PHOTO of Bridgeport Troop 40 selling mulch(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time in 15 years, the annual Bridgeport Troop 40 Mulch Sale will not be taking place.

The sale goes toward helping the elderly.

The troop starts taking orders at the end of March for mulch and offers delivery but now will not because of rising mulch and gas prices.

Troop members said they can’t afford to do the sale anymore.

They said several leaders used their own cars for deliveries, and it causes them to fill up on gas several times a day.

The troop says canceling the sale is a tough decision.

However, they said they will still be hosting their annual chili feed, and they’re in the process of planning their first-ever golf tournament.

