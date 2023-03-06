LongHorn Steakhouse gearing up for grand opening

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The latest food franchise just off Emily Drive is gearing up for a big day.

LongHorn Steakhouse will be opening its doors on Tuesday.

The multi-million dollar project is one of the latest developments in Harrison County.

LongHorn’s hours are set to be 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The location was originally an Eat ‘n Park.

