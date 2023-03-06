Preston County man charged with kidnapping, stabbing woman

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after authorities said he kidnapped and stabbed a woman.

Troopers received a call about a woman walking down Sugar Valley Rd. in Bruceton Mills yelling for help on Monday, Feb. 27 around 5:30 p.m., according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers spoke with the woman, she reportedly said she had been in a domestic dispute with 43-year-old Jeremy Conner, of Albright, earlier in the day.

Court documents say after the dispute, Conner returned to the home and kicked in a door to the home as the victim was packing her belongings into a car.

The victim allegedly told troopers she had the trunk open and was reaching in the rear passenger door when Conner got into the car and started driving with the trunk and door still open.

Troopers said she fell into the vehicle as Conner drove off, and he wouldn’t let her out.

When she started yelling out of the window for help, Connor allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and threatened to kill her before striking her twice in the head with the knife and cutting her three times on her left hand.

The report says Connor told her “I am going to burn the car, kill you, and no one will ever find you.”

Conner then ran the car off the road into a field, troopers said. Conner continued to drive through the woods and into a barbed wire fence before stopping and slashing all four tires.

The victim told troopers she was able to escape from Conner into the woods before getting help from someone on Sugar Valley Rd.

Conner has been charged with kidnapping and malicious assault. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.

