Seasonable weather through this week

Temperatures will hover around average for early March.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, a system dropping down from the north will bring scattered rain showers to the area, which mostly clear out by tomorrow morning. Notably, this system will bring temperatures back to seasonable, where we remain for the rest of the week. After tonight, precipitation holds off until Friday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

