Warm, clear Monday, mild temperatures thereafter!

This Monday, skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will be well above average for March. Thereafter, cooler temperatures are on the way.

After a mild, clear weekend, today will start off the workweek on an unseasonably warm note, as a warm air mass from the south lifts into West Virginia ahead of a low-pressure system out west. As a result, skies will be partly sunny, with southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper-60s, almost twenty degrees above-average for this time of year. Between 10 PM to midnight, a cold front will push in and bring scattered showers into our region. Not much rain is expected from these showers, however (about 0.1″ at most), and most of them are gone by 3 AM at the latest. Besides that, winds will push in from the northwest at 5-10 mph after midnight, and temperatures will quickly drop into the upper-30s. Tomorrow, a few more showers may push during the mid-morning hours, but they won’t produce much rain, and by midday, our region will dry out. Thereafter, expect partly sunny skies, northwesterly winds of 5-15 mph, and temperatures in the upper-40s. For the rest of the week, not much happens, as cool, stable air will flow in from a high-pressure system in Canada. This cool, dry air mass will keep temperatures at or slightly below average for the rest of the week. As a result, expect highs in the upper-40s to low-50s and partly sunny skies for most of the week. Then on Friday, a low-pressure system will bring scattered rain showers into West Virginia during the afternoon and evening hours. Those rain showers may stick around into Saturday, and we may even see a few snow showers in the mountain counties over the weekend. Models then suggest that we may see some more precipitation early next week, although timing differs on when it arrives. In short, today will be warm and sunny, and the rest of the week will be mild and partly clear.

Today: Partly sunny skies. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 71.

Tonight: Starting with rain showers during the late-evening hours. Those showers leave after midnight, leaving cloudy skies during the overnight hours. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 43.

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies. North-northwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 49.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. North-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 50.

