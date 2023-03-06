West Virginia sees increase in number of farms for 2022

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The United States Department of Agriculture says the number of farms in West Virginia increased in 2022 from 2021 by 200. The total number in the state sits at 22,500. The 200 farm gain comes after a 500 farm loss in 2021 compared to 2020.

We checked in with some local farmers in Southern West Virginia to see what got them into the farming business. Barry and Courtney Miller own Chestnut Hill Farm in Monroe County. The farm sits on 160 acres of land. Barry Miller says he started buying land for his farm seven years ago but his love for the industry started when he was just seven years old.

“I started raising baby calves when I was just probably seven, eight years old and then I just kept saving my money and kept adding till I got where I am today. Today I’ve got about a hundred cows and four hundred stocker calves,” said Barry Miller.

The Miller’s farm features cows but he also grows a variety of crops. He says he sells some to locals but also keeps some for himself.

“I grow corn and wheat and then just hay for the cows. The wheat, I combine it for the grain and sell it. Then bale the straw for square bales. The corn, if it makes good ears I’ll pick it. Pick some of it, shell some of it,” said Barry Miller.

In neighboring Greenbrier County you’ll find Caring Acres Farm. Carl and April Holmes are the owners. Farming is nothing new to these two. For Carl, it’s in his blood as a fourth generation farmer and April grew up on a farm in Michigan.

They say fate brought them together at church. Caring Acres Farm boasts 280 acres of farm land. Where they raise goats, chickens and cows.

“When Carl and I got together I recognized that he was putting a lot of work and effort into raising his cattle and taking good care of his cows. So I decided to form a business, Caring Acres Farm. We believe in providing a high quality beef at affordable prices for everyone so that way he could maximize the profits,” said April Polzin-Holmes.

The Holmes’ say they sell their livestock products to local restaurants and retailers. The couple says people interested in farming should not be shy about asking for help.

“There’s a lot of resources available to you the the USDA, the FSA department, the NRCS. Don’t be afraid to call and just really do your research or ask someone for help,” she added.

West Virginia’s Agriculture Commissioner says his office is happy to see the rise in the number of farms in the state. Adding his office is an excellent resource for the new or the established farmer.

“They can call the department of agriculture and talk to our agriculture business development office. We have planning coordinators out in the field that will absolutely help and connect producers with markets,” said Agriculture Commissioner, Kent Leonhardt.

Leonhardt says the new farms in the state reach as far east as Morgan County and as far west as Wood County.

Both farm owners say if you want to feed animals and get into farming, you better be ready to work long days, seven days a week.

