Woman charged after shattering beer bottle on man’s head at Worthington bar

WORTHINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania woman has been charged after deputies said she shattered a beer bottle on a man’s head at a bar in Worthington.

Deputies responded to the bar on Rt. 19 in Worthington around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities spoke with the victim who said 31-year-old Lindsey Sheets, of Washington, Pennsylvania, hit him with a beer bottle “while he was escorting her boyfriend out of the bar.”

The victim has several cuts, and EMS had to remove shards of glass from his forehead, deputies said.

Sheets allegedly told deputies she hit the victim with a beer bottle, causing it to shatter.

Sheets has been charged with malicious assault. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $75,512 bond.

