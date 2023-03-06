WVJC to host career fair

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Junior College will be hosting a career fair on Friday.

The career fair will be at WVJC, located at 148 Willey St. in Morgantown, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, March 10.

Officials estimate more than 15 employers will be participating in the career fair, including the following:

WVU Medicine

Davis Health System

Mon Health

Mon Power

The career fair is open to students, graduates and the community. Participants are encouraged to dress in business attire and have multiple copies of their resume with them.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.