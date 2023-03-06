WVSP: Man had more than 600 photos, 225 videos of child pornography on phone

COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after troopers found hundreds of photos and videos of child pornography on his cell phone.

Troopers went to the home of 42-year-old John Otey, of Cowen, on Nov. 28, 2022 after receiving an online tip involving possible sexual exploitation of children, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers said they saw child pornography in Otey’s cell phone gallery, arrested him and took him to the West Virginia State Police Webster Springs Detachment for a further interview.

In the interview, Otey said he “began downloading child pornography a few years ago” and believed it to be saved to his cell phone, home computer and other storage devices at his home, according to court documents.

Troopers went back to Otey’s house and reportedly found one laptop and three cell phones.

Across all of his devices, troopers said there were 649 images and 228 videos of child pornography.

Otey has been charged with possession of child pornography in excess of 600 images. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.

