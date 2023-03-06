WVU creates campus safety group in response to SB10

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “Safety is a priority,” Rob Alsop, VP of Strategic Initiatives WVU.

WVU administrators are working to create a campus safety group. It comes in response to sb 10 being signed into law by Governor Jim Justice.

Taking effect next July, the new law will allow those with a valid license to carry a concealed gun in certain parts of college campuses.

Rob Alsop is WVU’s Vice President for Strategic Initiatives, he’s been working with President Gordon Gee on the new safety group, which he says will make recommendations for all campus security.

“You know folks want to feel safe they want to know that we take their safety seriously and there are a lot on campus that feel the current policy should stay and then there are others who feel that they would like to have the right for self-defense in case something were to happen so and so it will be about sitting down as a campus and working through those issues,” Rob Alsop, VP of Strategic Initiatives WVU.

5 news asked students their opinions on the bill passing. Even with WVU adding the safety group, many students say they still aren’t happy with the bill passing.

“I am not a fan of sb 10 I feel like this is another loophole that will allow students to carry guns on campus and increase domestic terrorism on campus,” Tiara Rowe, Political Science Major.

Tiara Rowe says she wants to see the governor pass bills helping students get the mental help they need before thinking about allowing guns on college campuses.

“I would prefer for Governor Jim Justice to pass a bill that gives WVU campus more money so that we can have better counselors and mental health specialist I know that there has been a suicide that has taken place on campus in the 4 years I have been there and there are students who need help but haven’t been able to get it and I think that we need to focus on before allowing fire arms in the hands of students who are mentally unhealthy,” Tiara Rowe, Political Science Major.

While no students we spoke with said they were in favor of the bill, supporters in Charleston say allowing guns on campus could help in the event of a school shooting, like the recent one at Michigan State University.

As for WVU Students will be allowed to express their concern about the bill to student government, which will then bring the problems to the campus safety group for open discussion.

11 other states have similar legislation.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.