Published: Mar. 7, 2023
Charles Edward Lorence, 74, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023. He was born July 4, 1948 in Waynesburg, PA, a son of the late Edward and Audrey Lorence. Charles was a retired coal miner. He loved his grandchildren beyond measure, and was proud of all of their accomplishments. Charles is survived by his daughter, Kristen DeSellems and her husband Randy of Fairmont, grandchildren, Logan, Ryan, Kamryn, Jensen, and Caden DeSellems; a brother, Thomas Wayne Lorence of Clarksville, PA, three nephews, Thomas E. (Christina) Lorence, Bryan Lorence, and Jonathan Lorence. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Lorence; a son, Steven Skillicorn; a brother, James Vincent “Dirt” Lorence; and a niece, Audra Jean Lorence. A private, family interment will follow at a later date at Greene Country Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

