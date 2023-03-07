Death reported at Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - An inmate death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ).

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield has confirmed that the death occurred at the facility in Beaver last week.

However, it may be some time before a cause of death is released. The currently wait time for autopsy results from the state Medical Examiner’s Office is between six and eight months.

WVVA News has reached out to DHS Spokesperson Andy Malinoski for more on the death and the total number of fatalities at the facility this year. We will share their response as soon as it is received.

Last year, the facility reported 12 deaths in a single year. See past reporting on the issue here: W.Va. reports a ten-fold increase in deaths at Southern Regional Jail between 2018-2022 (wvva.com)

