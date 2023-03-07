‘Don’t yell. Don’t scream. I have a knife.’: Morgantown man charged with kidnapping

Chad Raddish
Chad Raddish(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged with kidnapping after authorities say he grabbed a woman and tried to take her cell phone.

A woman was reportedly walking down Grand St. in Morgantown on Saturday, Feb. 25 when she saw 40-year-old Chad Raddish sitting on stairs leading to a home, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said she continued walking toward Wilson Ave. when Raddish “came up behind her and grabbed her arms” and told her “Don’t yell. Don’t scream. I have a knife.”

Raddish began pushing her down Grand St. and tried to take her cell phone away, according to court documents. Raddish then tried to push her into some shrubs when she began to scream and fight back.

Raddish allegedly let her go and ran to his parked car near the corner of Grand St. and Cobun Ave, and the woman watched him turn around, drive down Grand St. and turn onto Cobun Ave.

Investigators later obtained video surveillance from a nearby Sheetz just before the crime showing Raddish stop at the store in the same car and walk inside, the criminal complaint says.

Raddish has been charged with kidnapping. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

