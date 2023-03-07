First at 4 Forum: Bill Burdett

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bill Burdett with the North Central West Virginia Home Builders Association joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

He talked about the Home Show happening this weekend at Mylan Park, what to expect at the event, and the housing industry in West Virginia.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

